Evening intel: Netflix accused of smearing Relativity’s reputation, Yahoo says it’s doing okay post-breach

• Relativity Media is suing Netflix Inc. for $1.5 billion, accusing the streaming giant of tarnishing its reputation by spreading false statements to the press, THR reports .

• The European pharma giant Roche just won approval for a lung cancer therapy that treats the disease by boosting the body’s immune system.

• Yahoo decided not to hold a conference call for its third-quarter earnings, but indicated in a press release that users are not leaving Yahoo Mail en masse after a major data breach.

• In a bit of good news, high school grad rates have reached an all-time high of 83%.

• And finally, scientists may have stumbled on a way to reverse climate change—at least to some extent.