My hometown newspaper is basically becoming a Dunkin’ Donuts

Today in depressing media news I learned that the headquarters of the Trentonian newspaper—in Trenton, New Jersey, where I grew up—is being sold to a manufacturer that makes products for Dunkin’ Donuts . The Associated Press reports that the new company, Central Jersey CML, received almost $19 million in tax credits to move to the area and create a lot of jobs.

It’s unclear what will happen to the paper’s staff, which is a fraction of what it used to be and uses only 25% of the building. Trentonian editor John Berry said in an interview with his paper, “We will always have a physical presence in Trenton.”

Jersey’s capital, incidentally, has the honor of being one of the smallest cities in the country that still sustains two daily newspapers, but both are publishing with skeleton crews and limited resources. The other paper is the Times of Trenton, whose old headquarters have also closed down. Both papers once boasted bustling offices and brilliantly lit signs in the heart of downtown, reminiscent of the media glory days when newspapers watched over cities like loyal sentinels. It’s sad to see them in such decline.