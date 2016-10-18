First they exploded kittens—now they’re exploding Kickstarter. Again.

When the Exploding Kittens folks—veteran game designer Elan Lee and the Oatmeal cartoonist Matt Inman—unveiled their card game last year, they asked for $10,000, and the result was … amazing. The final tally was $8.78 million raised, making it one of the most successful Kickstarters ever.

They’re at it again, this time with Bears vs. Babies, and another $10,000 ask. As of this moment, with 30 days in the campaign to go, they’ve already gotten commitments for $570,000.