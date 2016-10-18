Yahoo says that its security breach isn’t driving away users

Yahoo, which is winding down its era as a public company and getting ready for its core business to become part of Verizon , didn’t bother to present its third-quarter results and take questions during a webcast or conference call. But the earnings slide deck it released today does include four graphs of metrics relating to usage of Yahoo sites before and after the news broke on September 22 that Yahoo Mail had suffered a catastrophic security breach .

The gist of the data is that people are still using Yahoo:

The fact that consumers aren’t fleeing Yahoo in reaction to news of the hack doesn’t say anything at all about the breach’s severity or the quality of the security measures the company has taken. But it might make it less likely that the Verizon deal will unravel before completion—and for Yahoo, at this particular moment, that counts as good news.