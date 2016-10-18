High school graduation rates climb to all-time high under Obama administration

High school graduation rates, which have long been a source of national concern, rose to 83% in 2014-15, President Obama said yesterday. When the president was first elected, the national average was around 72%.

“We’ve made real progress,” Obama told students at Benjamin Banneker Academic High School in Washington, D.C.

At the same time, there have been recent drops in student scores on high-stakes tests like the ACT, SAT, and the National Assessment for Educational Progress, or Nation’s Report Card, which focuses on younger students. In short, more students are graduating high school, but it is unclear whether they are well-prepared for college and career.