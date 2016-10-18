That time scientists stumbled upon a potentially major climate change fix

Doom and gloom, gloom and doom. For those paying attention over the last few years, that’s been the basic message around how climate change will impact us in the coming years and decades.

But hark! There may be a glimmer of hope. If a Popular Mechanics story is right, scientists at Oak Ridge National Labs in Tennessee have found a way to convert CO2 to ethanol, at mass scale–by accident, no less–which may be a method for reversing climate change to an extent.

“The researchers were attempting to find a series of chemical reactions that could turn CO2 into a useful fuel,” Popular Mechanics wrote, “when they realized the first step in their process managed to do it all by itself. The reaction turns CO2 into ethanol, which could in turn be used to power generators and vehicles.”

This is very good news. Not Go Buy Coastal Property good, necessarily, but anything that could turns things around is a welcome advance.