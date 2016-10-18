Afternoon intel: Young voters prefer Armageddon to either presidential candidate

• Rest easy: Your face is probably already in a government recognition database , according to a new report from Georgetown University .

• Tesla’s new Model 3 is now slated for “mid-2018 or later” after having previously been given a release date of late 2017. The change only affects new pre-orders.

• Nearly one in four Americans age 18-35 said in a poll say they’d rather a giant meteor strike the earth than have Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton as president, which seems a tad dramatic.

• Hero President Obama told Trump to “stop whining” about rigged elections and actually go campaign for votes. Thanks, Obama.

• Today in Things We Don’t Need: Candy Crush is becoming a television game show for CBS, Ars Technica reports.