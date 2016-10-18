Are you talking to your baby enough? This new word counter will tell you

Today, a new product called the Starling hits the market. It counts the number of words exchanged between caregivers and young children. The goal of the device is to encourage parents to expose their children to language, to speed up their language acquisition.

The little star-shaped device can be attached to a child’s clothes, their stroller, or a diaper bag. It processes audio signals from verbal interaction, then translates this into data that a parent can see on the connected smartphone app. Users can set daily or weekly verbal engagement goals, and the app also has useful tips and prompts. It costs $199.

[Image via Starling]