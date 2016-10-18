High-tech underwear brand Tommy John launches an innovation lab

Tommy John Labs will focus on creating high tech performance fabrics that will be incorporated into a range of garments. The brand is now going beyond boxers and briefs to create other men’s clothing. Today, it’s debuting new styles, including a hoodie and a Henley shirt.

Actor Kevin Hart recently became an investor after he fell in love with the product and was seen in a video dancing around in his Tommy John underwear. The company says it is set to exceed $100 million in sales by 2018.

[Image via Tommy John]