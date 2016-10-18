Drybar’s founder publishes a do-it-yourself blowout book

Today, Alli Webb, the founder of Drybar, releases a book that shows women how to create all the styles on the “menu” at Drybar salons. We recently wrote about how the company, which only offers blowouts, has become a massive success, generating a reported $100 million in annual revenue. The company also launched a selection of hair products and styling tools. A do-it-yourself book seems to be the next logical step. After all, most women can’t afford a $45 salon blowout every time they wash their hair.