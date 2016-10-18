New Tesla Model 3 preorders are now shipping in mid-2018 instead of late 2017

It looks like customers who preorder Tesla’s “affordable” Model 3 will have to wait a bit longer than expected to get behind the wheel. The electric car company’s website now states that the Model 3 will be available in “mid-2018 or later.” That’s a big difference from the “late 2017” delivery date that Tesla originally quoted buyers.

CNBC reports that the 2018 delivery date applies specifically to new preorders. Production of the car will start in late 2017, with those who placed their orders when the car went on sale given first priority for vehicles as they come off the assembly line.