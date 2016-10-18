Jeff Dunn of Bolthouse Farms becomes CEO of high-tech juicer business

Over his career, Dunn has meandered from big business to startups and back again. He was a president of Coca-Cola North America and also CEO of Bolthouse farms, a healthy beverage company. But when the brand was purchased by Campbell Soup Company, he found himself once again at a corporate giant, a move we wrote about last year .

In his next move, he’s becoming the CEO of Juicero, a company that develops a high-tech W-Fi-enabled cold press juicing systems and has raised more than $120 million in investment. Juicero’s current founder and CEO, Doug Evans, will remain as chairman, while Dunn will focus on accelerating the business, Business Insider reports.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Dunn as the founder of Bolthouse Farms. The current version has been corrected. [Image via Juicero]