Fintech companies are eating big banks’ lunch, report says

Competition is increasing among fintech companies and they’re eating into the market share of banks, according to a new report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. Last year, there were more than 4,000 active fintech companies operating in the U.S.—some worth more than $1 billion. McKinsey estimates that legacy banks and financial institutions with that same inventory could see profits decline 20% to 60% by 2025, according to the ITIF paper. Naturally, banks are trying to catch up. In 2015, 73% of banks had adopted some form of innovation strategy, up from 37% in 2009, ITIF reports.