Smile for the FBI! Your face is probably already in a government biometrics database

An unsettling new report from Georgetown University’s Center on Privacy & Technology shows the extent to which federal and local law enforcement agencies are now using face-recognition technology. The report is part of a yearlong investigation by the privacy-rights group and includes the results of more than 100 open records requests. Many privacy advocates are concerned by face recognition and other biometric tools because the technology is largely unregulated. As today’s report points out, no state has passed a law that comprehensively governs how law enforcement may use face recognition. The center has also drafted what it calls “model face recognition legislation” that Congress or state legislatures can use as a guide in crafting laws to regulate the technology.