Why Hillary Clinton won’t be featured on Ivanka Trump’s site anytime soon

In an interview with Fast Company, Ivanka Trump editorial director Sarah Warren stressed that political affiliation does not factor into the brand’s content or hiring. Still, she noted that Hillary Clinton would not be featured on the site—which has long championed working women and bears the tagline “Women Who Work”—in this political climate. From the story:
“Since the beginning of the process, we’ve kind of drawn an Iron Curtain more or less between the brand and the politics,” says Warren. “I don’t even know the political affiliation of most of the women on our site because that’s definitely not what it’s about.” She does, however, draw the line at including Hillary Clinton on the site. “Right now, I wouldn’t,” she says. “I think it would be distracting. I think that that would be featuring someone to make a political statement. Would I feature her down the road? Maybe.
