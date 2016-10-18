Email: Tim Cook and Bill Gates were on Hillary Clinton’s list of possible vice presidential candidates

In the latest batch of Clinton campaign emails released by WikiLeaks is one message listing some possible vice-presidential candidates for the candidate. Campaign chair John Podesta emailed Clinton on March 17, 2016, a few months before selecting Senator Tim Kaine, with a “first cut of people to consider for VP,” listing Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, GM CEO Mary Barra, philanthropist Melinda Gates, Michael Bloomberg, Coca-Cola CEO Muhtar Kent, among others.