AltSchool opens its personalized learning platform to outside schools

AltSchool , an education startup with big ambitions , has been iterating on its custom-built learning technology in its owned-and-operated lab schools since its founding in 2013. Now the California-based B Corporation is readying that digital platform for outside schools, announcing today that it has signed on its first three partners.

The three pilot schools, all private and independent, will start using AltSchool Open in the fall of 2017. Each partner represents a different pedagogical philosophy (Montessori, Reggio Emilia, constructivist), allowing AltSchool to begin the work of customizing its learning platform for a range of school types. Over the next few years the company plans to make AltSchool Open available to charter and traditional public schools as well.

“Technology can super-power teachers in their day-to-day and in their relationship with students and parents,” AltSchool COO Coddy Johnson, who has been leading the project, tells Fast Company. “Ideally what we’re building is a platform that works across a range of partners.”

AltSchool has raised $133 million from Silicon Valley leaders like Mark Zuckerberg. AltSchool Open signals its intent to grow in new markets beyond the Bay Area, Chicago, and New York, across which it will operate 10 lab schools by next fall.