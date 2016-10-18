Ivanka Trump finally breaks her silence on her dad’s groping comments

Ivanka Trump has not publicly commented on the biggest scandal to hit her father’s campaign—the hot-mic recording on Access Hollywood of Donald Trump expressing his desire to grope women— until now . She released a statement to Fast Company ‘s Anjali Mullany:

“My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive, and I’m glad that he acknowledged this fact with an immediate apology to my family and the American people.”

