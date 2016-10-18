Morning intel: Hillary Clinton, Ivanka Trump, Netflix earnings 

• Relatable human Hillary Clinton was interviewed by Peter Hamby on Snapchat’s politics show , Good Luck America . ( Donald Trump declined to appear.) Snapchat users can tune into the show on Discover right now.

• In a statement to Fast Company, Ivanka Trump finally broke her silence on the infamous Trump tape. Read more about how Ivanka has kept her brand and image afloat despite her father’s controversial campaign for the presidency.

• At last, all that original content is paying off for Netflix: During its Q3 earnings yesterday, Netflix revealed that it picked up 3.57 million new users this past quarter. Stock was up more than 19% in after-hours trading.

• Facebook thinks you need a bit of help striking up conversation with your friends, so Messenger is suggesting conversation topics based on your friends’ Facebook activity. This feature appears to be in testing right now (and perhaps that’s where it should remain).

• Coming up today: Yahoo is releasing its Q3 earnings report, though the company has opted not to do a call. How much will the report tell us on its own?