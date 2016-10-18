Facebook thinks you need help talking to your friends, introduces new “conversation topics” feature

Has it really come to this? That you can’t carry on a conversation with friends without the help of Facebook? Apparently, that’s what the social network thinks, with the introduction of “conversation topics” on Messenger. The new feature suggests what you should talk about with your friends, based on an analysis of your friends’ Facebook activity, with those topics featured on your home screen. It appears to be a test and is probably not available to most people using Messenger, reports TechCrunch.