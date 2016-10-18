GM is expected to sell more than 30,000 Bolt electric cars

GM is expected to sell more than 30,000 of its new Bolt electric car in 2017, says an executive for LG Chem, which supplies batteries for the vehicle, reports Reuters. The subcompact Bolt EV, which can go 238 miles on a full charge, will go on sale in a few months, though some customers are already successfully placing orders online. As one of the first mainstream all-electric cars, it will face off against competitors like Tesla, Ford, and Nissan. In the new Fast Company, GM CEO Mary Barra told Rick Tetzeli why she thinks the Bolt EV is a landmark product.