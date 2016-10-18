advertisement
Google Flights now alerts you to price increases

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

A new update to Google Flights aims to relieve you of one of the most stressful parts of booking a flight—deciding whether to book now or wait a few days for possibly a cheaper fare. Now, the service will send you alerts when your flight’s ticket price is expected to increase, based on historical flight data. The price tracking notification update, which should be available in a few weeks, will work with the new Google Flights app, reports Engadget.

