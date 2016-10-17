advertisement
Evening intel: Netflix strikes back, Hillary does Snapchat, Trump TV is already “doomed”

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

• After disappointing investors for the last few quarters, Netflix Inc. came back with a bang today with better-than-expected results for subscriber growth and revenue.

Hillary Clinton is chasing millennials where they live—on Snapchat. Donald Trump is apparently not interested in the social network, Recode reports.

The Obama administration said today it wants to collect blood tests from cancer patients and compile them in a database to help oncologists track the progression of the disease.

• Consumers may be getting confused about which Samsung devices are prone to exploding (it’s just the Note 7), and that could be bad news for the Samsung brand.

• After reports that Trump is floating the idea of a cable TV network, the hot-take industrial complex hits back. The verdict? It will fail.

