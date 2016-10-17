Evening intel: Netflix strikes back, Hillary does Snapchat, Trump TV is already “doomed”

• After disappointing investors for the last few quarters, Netflix Inc. came back with a bang today with better-than-expected results for subscriber growth and revenue.

• Hillary Clinton is chasing millennials where they live—on Snapchat. Donald Trump is apparently not interested in the social network, Recode reports.

• The Obama administration said today it wants to collect blood tests from cancer patients and compile them in a database to help oncologists track the progression of the disease.

• Consumers may be getting confused about which Samsung devices are prone to exploding (it’s just the Note 7), and that could be bad news for the Samsung brand.

• After reports that Trump is floating the idea of a cable TV network, the hot-take industrial complex hits back. The verdict? It will fail.