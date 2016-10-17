“Stranger Things” strategy pays off for Netflix with better-than-expected subscribers and revenue

An ongoing investment in original shows appears to be paying off for Netflix. In its third-quarter earnings report today, the company beat expectations with both revenue and new subscribers: 3.57 million new people signed up for Netflix last quarter (the company had projected a 2.3 million boost). It also broke the $2 billion revenue mark for the first time, raking in $2.2 billion during the third quarter. The news sent the company’s stock soaring 19% in after-hours trading.