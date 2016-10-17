The White House wants to collect blood tests from cancer patients 

One of the key initiatives under the White House’s $215 million “Precision Medicine” push is the “Cancer Moonshot.” The idea is to work with stakeholders from inside government, as well as industry and academics, to spur research into preventing cancer, as well as potential cures and diagnostic tools.

The White House announced today that it is working with a crop of companies to collect results from “liquid biopsy” tests—these are DNA tests routinely administered to patients with cancer to help oncologists track the progression of the disease—and compile them into an open database. That database could be mined for potential insights, and combined with other data-points like the patient’s clinical history and outcomes. The project is known as the “Blood Profiling Atlas Pilot.”

The biotech companies involved include Genentech, Guardant Health, and Foundation Medicine.