No, Facebook isn’t making your posts public. You are.

A Facebook hoax from 2012 is once again making the rounds. It claims that Facebook plans on making all of your posts public unless you post a status message declaring that it does not have the right to do so.

The reality: When you sign up for Facebook, you give the social network the right to distribute photos and posts that you publish. That’s how your friends see those posts. If that picture of your homemade pizza last night wasn’t distributed in any way, then no one would see it. Chances are, you posted it because you wanted to share it. Regardless, posting a status message affords you no more legal protections over that photo than you had before.

That said, you should be aware of whom you’re sharing the photo of that deep dish with. The only way to control that is through your accounts privacy settings. The same controls are available on every post you publish as well, so you can tweak who sees what on a per-post basis. You can find your privacy settings by clicking on the lock icon on the top right of your Facebook page. From there, Facebook offers a few easy set-by-step privacy walkthroughs to help you set everything up the way you want.