President Obama establishes a “Cancer Moonshot Taskforce” 

President Obama spoke in his State of the Union address about an effort, dubbed the “Cancer Moonshot,” to accelerate efforts to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Now, the White House has announced the formation of a “taskforce,” with five concrete goals:

* Support new scientific breakthroughs

* Find new ways to use the exploding volume of health data

* Speed up the process of bringing new therapies to patients

* Accelerate the use of cancer screening tools, and other methods to prevent and diagnose patients earlier

* Improve patient access and care

The government also unveiled a strategic plan to carry out some of these initiatives over a multi-year period. The taskforce includes vice president Joe Biden, alongside leaders of the various regulatory agencies and departments, such as Thomas Frieden from the CDC; France Córdova from the National Science Foundation; and Francis Collins from the National Institutes of Health.