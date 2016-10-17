Lightsaber academy will need the Force to withstand Lucasfilm legal threat

If you’re a big-time Star Wars fan, being able to learn how to properly wield a lightsaber would no doubt be very compelling.

No doubt, says Lucasfilm, but don’t even think about learning from a private academy it says is illegally appropriating Star Wars iconography, reports Ars Technica.

Essentially, a Lucasfilm lawsuit argues, the lightsaber academy that has set up shop in New York, San Francisco, and elsewhere, is using trademarked imagery without permission. The image below is an exhibit from the lawsuit.

Lucasfilm has traditionally been extremely aggressive in going after those it believes are appropriating its trademarks.