Airline gate worker on the mic: “Samsung Galaxy 7 notebooks are not allowed in the cargo hold”

That’s an actual quote from my travels (out of Denver) a couple of weeks ago. I thought it was funny at the time, but it might be a disturbing signal for Samsung and its shareholders.

I originally thought Samsung’s smartphone business would ultimately be OK because people will understand that the battery problems are confined to just one single Samsung product. But do they understand that? The gate worker I quote (broadcasting to the whole concourse!) didn’t even know whether the device in question was a smartphone or a laptop.

