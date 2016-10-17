Broadway for Hillary live stream: how to watch the musical Clinton fundraiser online

It will surprise no one that the majority of Broadway performers are supporting Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump this election. Tonight, some of the biggest names on the boards will put their pipes to good use with a musical extravaganza to raise money for the former secretary of state during the final stretch of the campaign. Broadway for Hillary will include appearances from such theater luminaries as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The event starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the live stream below: