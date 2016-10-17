Ellen Pao’s Project Include cuts ties to Y Combinator due to Peter Thiel’s donation to Trump 

Ellen Pao , known for her high-profile discrimination lawsuit against venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers, has decided to cut her organization Project Include’s ties to Y Combinator . The break comes in the wake of reports that YC venture partner Peter Thiel plans to donate $1.25 million to Donald’ Trump’s presidential campaign . Project Include seeks to increase diversity in Silicon Valley.

In a blog post, Pao wrote that Thiel’s financial support of Trump, who has proposed a ban on Muslims immigrating to the United States and been accused of sexually assaulting women, is fundamentally at odds with her organization’s goals. “Giving more power to someone whose ascension and behavior strike fear into so many people is unacceptable. His attacks on Black, Mexican, Asian, Muslim, and Jewish people, on women, and on others are more than just political speech; fueled by hate and encouraging violence, they make each of us feel unsafe.”