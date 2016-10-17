Why Yahoo’s earnings might tell us nothing about the state of Yahoo

When a big public company announces its quarterly results, as Yahoo will do on Tuesday, it normally holds a webcast or conference call in which executives talk about how the company’s doing and take calls from analysts. But Yahoo, which agreed to sell its core business to Verizon in July , is planning to release its numbers without its traditional accompanying webcast .

Since the Verizon deal was put together, the news from Yahoo has been pretty calamitous. The company disclosed that its users had been victims of one of the biggest security breaches of all time. And Reuters’s Joseph Menn reported that Yahoo secretly built a scanning system in 2015 that let the U.S. government scan Yahoo Mail accounts.

The breach is a big enough whoop that the possibility of Verizon trying to back out of the acquisition is not unthinkable—but Yahoo’s no-frills approach to its earnings announcement may let it avoid confronting any ugly realities in public just now.