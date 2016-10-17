Report: Black millennials dominate social networking and media consumption

Following up on its report last year detailing the growing buying power of African-American consumers, Nielsen released this morning “ Young, Connected and Black ,” which highlights the increasing social-media influence and tech-savvy of black millennials.

According to the report, 55% of black consumers ages 25-34 spend an hour or more each day on social networking sites—11% higher than the total millennial population. Notably, black millennials under-index for the percentage of leisure time spent on social media. Black millennials also over-index in membership on Twitter (48% vs. 46% of their counterparts) and Tumblr (22% vs. 20%), which, considering the real-world impact created by hashtags such as #BlackLivesMatter and #OscarsSoWhite, shouldn’t necessarily come as a surprise.

Another highlight from the report is the effect of the ongoing diversification of television. Thanks to shows such as Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder, TV is capturing record numbers of black viewers—which of course means record spending to advertise to these audiences. According to Nielsen, broadcast TV ad spend focused on black audiences increased a whopping 255% from 2011 to 2015. As the saying goes, diversity isn’t just a moral argument—it’s also smart business.