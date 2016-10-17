Online leggings sales surpasses denim

Women now buy more leggings online than denim, a new study of over 4 million online shoppers from e-commerce analysis firm Slice Intelligence says .

Over the last year, online leggings orders have shot up by 41%, while online denim has only grown by 3%. Amazon was the top e-retailer for leggings, followed by Nordstrom. Nordstrom was the top website for jeans, followed by Old Navy.

Given that women spend an average of $62 on a pair of jeans and half that on leggings, denim still generated 48% more money online than leggings.

One interesting piece of data is that women in Western states like Idaho and Wyoming tend to favor denim, while those in the Northeastern and Midwestern states order more leggings. This would suggest that the athleisure trend tends to dominate on the East Coast.

[Photo: Brooke Cagle via Unsplash]