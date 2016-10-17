The battle to retake Mosul from ISIS is being live-streamed on Facebook

In what seems to be an unprecedented development, news outlets including Al Jazeera and England’s Channel 4 are live-streaming the Iraqi army’s military effort to retake Mosul from ISIS. They are sharing Kurdish state television’s live feed of the battle—and users are adding plenty of their own comments, reactions, and even emoticons.
And, as Mashable notes, some viewers are having a hard time wrapping their heads around the idea of watching war via the social network, just like you’d watch a hockey game.
The 21st century. A place where we live stream war while Facebook prompts us to ‘react’ with an emoticon. #Mosul https://t.co/1eUA4P7ojz pic.twitter.com/yVOLBOHUHs
— Harriet Salem (@HarrietSalem) October 17, 2016