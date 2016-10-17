Get ready for Trump TV! His son-in-law reportedly in talks to create a television network after the election

Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner (married to daughter Ivanka), has discussed with media investors the idea of creating a Trump television network after the election, reports the Financial Times. Kushner has reportedly talked to Aryeh Bourkoff, the founder and chief executive of LionTree, a boutique investment bank about the idea. Trump himself has repeatedly shot down the speculation, which accelerated in the wake of ally Roger Ailes’s ouster from Fox News in late July. Vanity Fair also reported that Trump has talked about creating a “mini-media conglomerate” for his army of supporters after the election.