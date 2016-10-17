This is just how much Apple is expected to benefit from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 crisis 

Of course, Apple is expected to benefit enormously from Samsung’s misfortune with the exploding and now canceled Galaxy Note 7 smartphones. Now analysts are putting a number to that perceived advantage: From 5 to 7 million former Note 7 users are expected to switch to buying iPhone 7s, according to a new report from KGI. Even worse for Samsung, the preference could have lasting impact: The report adds that “users will have lost faith in the Samsung brand and have a tendency to like iOS and camera features, making the new iPhone an attractive sale,” notes 9to5Mac.