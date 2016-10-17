Samsung self-tested its Galaxy Note 7 batteries

Samsung tested the explosion-prone batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones at one of its own labs, which didn’t find any problems in the original and replacement smartphones, reports the Wall Street Journal. That distinguishes it from its main competitors like Apple, which use third-party labs to test its batteries. Motorola and Nokia have used their own labs in the past, but they were certified by the U.S. wireless industry’s trade group, the CTIA. Using its own in-house lab to test batteries creates the potential for conflicts of interest, Eddie Forouzan, a member of a scientific committee that develops battery standards, told the WSJ.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens