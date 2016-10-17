Samsung self-tested its Galaxy Note 7 batteries

Samsung tested the explosion-prone batteries in its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones at one of its own labs, which didn’t find any problems in the original and replacement smartphones, reports the Wall Street Journal. That distinguishes it from its main competitors like Apple, which use third-party labs to test its batteries. Motorola and Nokia have used their own labs in the past, but they were certified by the U.S. wireless industry’s trade group, the CTIA. Using its own in-house lab to test batteries creates the potential for conflicts of interest, Eddie Forouzan, a member of a scientific committee that develops battery standards, told the WSJ.