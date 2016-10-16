In tweetstorm, Y Combinator’s Sam Altman says he’s “not going to fire” Peter Thiel for supporting Trump

Sam Altman, the president of Silicon Valley’s biggest startup incubator Y Combinator, went on a tweetstorm on Sunday night to defend his friend Peter Thiel, who supports Donald Trump. Amid calls for Altman to drop Thiel, a part-time partner at Y Combinator who plans to donate $1.25 million to the Trump campaign, Altman slammed the Republican nominee but also tweeted that he’s “not going to fire someone for supporting a major party nominee. That’s a dangerous road to start down.”