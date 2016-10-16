Report: Peter Thiel to donate $1.25 million to Trump

One of Silicon Valley’s few Trump supporters, investor Peter Thiel, is planning to donate $1.25 million to the candidate, through a combination of super PACs and the Trump campaign, reports the New York Times. Trump is so disliked in the tech world that Thiel’s donation dwarfs the total contributed to Trump by Silicon Valley so far ($299,000, according to CrowdPac). It also puts Thiel in the ranks of Trump’s biggest donors, which include hedge fund mogul Robert Mercer ($15.5 million) and L.A. developer Geoffrey Palmer ($2 million).