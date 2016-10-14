Evening intel: No love for Twitter, more Trump accusers, eBay touts its record on gender pay  

• Summer Zervos , a former contestant on The Apprentice , became the latest woman to come forward and accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct. Zervos says Trump aggressively kissed her and touched her breast in 2006. NPR now has a running list of Trump accusers.

• In Kansas, three men are facing domestic terrorism charges for allegedly plotting to bomb an apartment complex and mosque occupied by Somali refugees.

A Bloomberg investigation found that at least 1.4 million people could lose their health plans through the Obamacare marketplace next year after two insurance giants withdraw from the program.

• A bunch of potential suiters have already backed off Twitter Inc., and now Salesforce is doing the same. “It’s not a good fit,” goes the excuse.

• Women at eBay make as much as money as men in equivalent positions, says eBay.

• Finally, you’re officially not allowed to get on an airplane anywhere in the United States if you’re carrying a Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone. The DOT has banned the explosion-prone devices.