Theranos repeatedly and knowingly lied to investors, newly unsealed lawsuit says

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The lawsuits keep piling on the onetime rising star of medtech. Partner Fund Management, which invested $96.1 million in Theranos in 2014, is accusing CEO Elizabeth Holmes and former COO Ramesh Balwani, of lying to investors about the company’s now-discredited blood-testing technology, Fortune reports. The lawsuit was filed Monday and unsealed yesterday, Fortune reports, and alleges securities fraud among other violations. Theranos has denied the claims in a statement. Read more here.  

