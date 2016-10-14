Theranos repeatedly and knowingly lied to investors, newly unsealed lawsuit says

The lawsuits keep piling on the onetime rising star of medtech. Partner Fund Management, which invested $96.1 million in Theranos in 2014, is accusing CEO Elizabeth Holmes and former COO Ramesh Balwani, of lying to investors about the company’s now-discredited blood-testing technology, Fortune reports. The lawsuit was filed Monday and unsealed yesterday, Fortune reports, and alleges securities fraud among other violations. Theranos has denied the claims in a statement. Read more here.