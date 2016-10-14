Here’s a look at how much Netflix has grown over the last 15 quarters

Streaming TV giant Netflix Inc. reports its Q3 2016 earnings on Monday after the closing bell. (We have a complete earnings preview coming later.) As usual, all eyes will be on Netflix’s subscriber growth. There’s a big question over whether Netflix can bounce back from last quarter when it missed its own growth targets and shares tumbled. In July, Reed Hastings and co. projected that Netflix would add 2.3 million new streaming customers this time around, bringing the total to 85.48 million. A quick look at the chart below shows how growth has leveled off since the beginning of this year.