More bad news for Obamacare: 1.4 million people will lose their plans next year, report says 

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

An investigation from Bloomberg found that at least 1.4 million people insured through the Obamacare marketplace will lose their current plans next year as two more insurance giants—UnitedHealth and Aetna—withdraw from the program. The changes affect customers in 32 states. Even more troubling, about 19% of customers in the individual Obamacare marketplace will have only one choice of insurer next year, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation estimate cited by Bloomberg

The solvency of Obamacare has featured somewhat prominently in the presidential election, although it has taken a backseat to sexual assault scandals surrounding Donald Trump and hacking scandals surrounding Hillary Clinton. Trump has said he wants to repeal Obamacare, while Clinton maintains we should keep the core system in place and fix what doesn’t work.      

