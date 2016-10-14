After backlash, Yahoo re-enables email forwarding

Yahoo said in a blog post today that it has turned its email-forwarding feature back on. It apologized for the inconvenience. Last week, a number of Yahoo Mail users noticed they were unable to use the feature, which allows account holders to redirect incoming emails to a new address. The interruption struck many as suspicious in light of the recent revelation that the personal data of some 500 million Yahoo users had been hacked. In the blog post, Yahoo exec Michael Albers did not address suspicions that Yahoo was trying to prevent a mass exodus, but instead offered this explanation: