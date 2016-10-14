Mark Zuckerberg wants you to help him choose the voice of Jarvis, his new personal home assistant

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg needs your help—suggesting who should be the voice of Jarvis, the home assistant he’s developing. Yesterday, he went on his personal page to ask: “It’s time to give my AI Jarvis a voice. Who should I ask to do it?”

Of course, since Zuckerberg’s AI was inspired by Jarvis, the voice in the Iron Man movies, star Robert Downey Jr. has already offered to lend his voice to the AI. When one fan suggested Downey Jr. or Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, the Iron Man star jumped in and said he’d do it “in a heartbeat,” to which Zuckerberg responded enthusiastically: “This just got real.”