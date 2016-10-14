Airlines start offering fire-containment bags after the Galaxy Note 7 exploding phone crisis

Delta, Virgin America, and Alaska Airlines have all introduced bright-red fire-containment bags to seal up overheating smartphones or laptop batteries. To protect its fleet of planes, the airlines bought the bags, which retail for $1,800 each and can withstand temperatures up to 3,200 degrees Fahrenheit. “This has been on the to-do list, but has been accelerated by recent events,” Morgan Durrant, communications manager for Delta, told the Guardian. Earlier this week, Samsung announced a permanent halt to production of the Galaxy Note 7, after a spate of exploding batteries, but millions of consumers still have the phones.