23andMe is collecting DNA to derive new insights about the transatlantic slave trade 

Genomic databases are primarily filled with the DNA of those of European descent . And that’s a big problem for researchers, given that some genetic conditions are more common in particular ethnic groups.

So 23andMe is launching an initiative it calls the African Genetics Project, which is specifically recruiting people who emigrated from, or whose parents emigrated from a specific set of countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The company is hoping it’ll yield new insights into the slave trade and migrations within Africa, as well as improve overall diversity in medical research.