Tim Cook talks augmented reality, calls it “profound”

“Augmented reality will take some time to get right, but I do think that it’s profound. We might … have a more productive conversation, if both of us have an AR experience standing here, right? And so I think that things like these are better when they’re incorporated without becoming a barrier to our talking. … You want the technology to amplify it, not to be a barrier.”

Cook has been talking about augmented reality over the past few months (maybe because journalists keep asking him about it), causing some to speculate that Apple is secretly working on the technology. Of course it is, and very likely has been for a while now. Cook’s comments also suggest the “heads up” experience provided by a headset like the one being developed by Magic Leap. But, as he says, AR will take a while to get right. So don’t don’t expect to see “Apple AR” until 2018.