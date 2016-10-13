Evening intel: Billy Bush plays the victim, HP layoffs loom

• Embattled Today show host Billy Bush isn’t going down without a fight. THR reports he’s is lawyering up and painting himself as a victim of Donald Trump’s “locker room” talk .

• Google is planning to launch a pair of smartwatches sometime during the first quarter of next year.

• Amid a three-year sales slump, HP Inc. aims to cut 4,000 jobs from its 50,000 workforce, Bloomberg reports.

• Uber is facing a lawsuit from disability advocates in Chicago who say it doesn’t provide enough wheelchair-accessible cars.

• Whoopi Goldberg is launching a line of “ugly” Christmas sweaters.

• And what’s the return policy on a $4.83 billion corporation? Verizon is asking for a friend.